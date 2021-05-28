The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 10.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NYSE:NEM opened at $73.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.