The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 46.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,342 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after buying an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $67.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.