The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) PT Lowered to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,600 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after buying an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after buying an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

