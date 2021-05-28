The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Holdings Raised by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 455.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $11,300,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.76. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. CIBC raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Desjardins increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.