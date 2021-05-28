The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. 2,866,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.77.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.