The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 43,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 123,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 65,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $326.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

