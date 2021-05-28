The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 84.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 24.5% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 166,998 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The Walt Disney by 12.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 57,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $179.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.48. The firm has a market cap of $325.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

