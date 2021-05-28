The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,869,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $216,543,000 after purchasing an additional 387,028 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,355,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,433,000 after acquiring an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,090,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in The Western Union by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,601,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,024,000 after acquiring an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Western Union by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,105,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 112,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,483 shares of company stock worth $3,254,492. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WU opened at $24.63 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

