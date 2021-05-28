Theratechnologies’ (THTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Theratechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Leede Jones Gab cut shares of Theratechnologies from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theratechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $343.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.67. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 705,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 299,865 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

