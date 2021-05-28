Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. MU Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,527,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $472.48 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.57 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $472.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.28. The company has a market cap of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.