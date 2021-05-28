Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 0.36%.

NYSE THR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,242. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $580.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.81 and a beta of 1.63. Thermon Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

A number of research firms have commented on THR. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

