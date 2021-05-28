TheStreet Downgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) to C+

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. QAD has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.77 million, a PE ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in QAD stock. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL owned 0.29% of QAD worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

