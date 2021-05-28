TheStreet Downgrades QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) to C+

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ QADB opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. QAD has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.77 million, a PE ratio of 95.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05.
QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter.
About QAD
QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.
