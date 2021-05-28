TheStreet Lowers Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) to D

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%.

In other Acacia Research news, insider Marc W. Booth sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $26,157.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,104.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter worth $2,812,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.