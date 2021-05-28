TheStreet Upgrades Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to “C”

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.87. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

