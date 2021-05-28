TheStreet Upgrades Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) to “C”

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GSS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Golden Star Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSS opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.87. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSS. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,217,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after acquiring an additional 240,843 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 511,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
