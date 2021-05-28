Thisoption (TONS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $30.00

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 52.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Thisoption coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $844,635.16 and $30.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thisoption has traded down 38.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thisoption alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00325060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00185869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.99 or 0.00803434 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thisoption using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thisoption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thisoption and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.