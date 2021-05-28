Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TITN opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $713.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $629,852.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.