Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TITN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ TITN opened at $31.67 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $713.21 million, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 23,777 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $629,852.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,882.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 34,904 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

