Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Update

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, an increase of 317.3% from the April 29th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF remained flat at $$24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $24.25.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.