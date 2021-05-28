Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $49.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TOL. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.28.

TOL stock opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.57. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 870,178 shares of company stock worth $48,012,336. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

