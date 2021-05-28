Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Hits $47.55 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $32.16 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $47.55 or 0.00131818 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.05 or 0.00327301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00185751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 676,465 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.