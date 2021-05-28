Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,508 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,136% compared to the average volume of 122 call options.

A number of analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,876,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

