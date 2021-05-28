Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,165 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,072% compared to the average volume of 526 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gogo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.