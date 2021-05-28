Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sanofi Put Options (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,160 put options on the company. This is an increase of 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 put options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNY opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

