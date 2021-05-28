Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sanofi Put Options (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,160 put options on the company. This is an increase of 695% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 put options.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SNY opened at $52.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $55.00.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $1.9061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.
SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
