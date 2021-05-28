TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at CSFB

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.56.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$19.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.95. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$13.65 and a one year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$125.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

