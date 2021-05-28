Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.50 price target on shares of Transcat in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Transcat from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $401.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transcat by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 815,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 84,392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 436.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 624,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 508,379 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 442,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth $7,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

