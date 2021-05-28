Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

TGAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transphorm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Transphorm in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS TGAN opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $202.83 million and a PE ratio of -8.93. Transphorm has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Transphorm will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles.

