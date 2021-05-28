Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $906.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after buying an additional 1,056,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $131,510,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,639,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $58,829,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.