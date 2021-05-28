Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 98.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of TPK stock opened at £1,632 ($2,132.22) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,613.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,464.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.58.

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Insiders have bought a total of 257 shares of company stock worth $379,695 over the last 90 days.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.