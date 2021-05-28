Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 98.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,664.45 ($21.75).
Shares of TPK stock opened at £1,632 ($2,132.22) on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,613.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,464.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £367.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.58.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
