TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $48.71. 417,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,175. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,258,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,809,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,802,000.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

