TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.50.
A number of research firms have recently commented on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
Shares of NYSE THS traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $48.71. 417,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,175. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65.
In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Jana Partners LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,801 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,258,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,809,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,802,000.
About TreeHouse Foods
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
