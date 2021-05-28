Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.35.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Trex from $81.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TREX stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.40. 5,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,113. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day moving average of $91.92. Trex has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The business had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

