Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,509 shares in the company, valued at $672,641.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14. Tricida, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tricida by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tricida by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tricida by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

