TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $87.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TriNet Group, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive human resources solution for small to medium-sized businesses. It offers payroll, tax administration, risk protection, performance management, compensation consulting, and employee benefit plans. The Company serves banking and financial services, biotech and life sciences, technology, non-profits, professional services, venture capital, and advertising and marketing industries. TriNet Group, Inc. is headquartered in San Leandro, California. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

TNET opened at $76.66 on Friday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day moving average of $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.43.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total transaction of $156,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,504,095.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $2,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,169.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,446 shares of company stock valued at $7,663,994. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

