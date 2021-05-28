Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their price objective on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

TSE stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Trinseo will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $338,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,721. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Trinseo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Trinseo by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

