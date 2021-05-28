TrueFi (TRU) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.23 Million

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $44.16 million and approximately $3.23 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00081539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00019630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.75 or 0.00913976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.07 or 0.09249769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00091726 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

