Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGL. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

AGL stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. agilon health has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $36.99.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

