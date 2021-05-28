Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.27.

CBRL stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $96.16 and a 12-month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day moving average of $151.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,392,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,998 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 525,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,779,000 after purchasing an additional 134,426 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.4% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 425,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

