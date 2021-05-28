Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $7.89.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 53,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 852.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 714,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 639,480 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

