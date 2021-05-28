Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $500.00

Shares of Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 495.20 ($6.47), with a volume of 141378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.40).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tyman from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 440.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 366.86. The firm has a market cap of £965.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,578.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Jo Hallas sold 78,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 429 ($5.60), for a total transaction of £336,919.44 ($440,187.41).

About Tyman (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

