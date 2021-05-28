U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

