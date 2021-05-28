Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

