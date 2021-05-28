Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 73.3% in May

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,692,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

