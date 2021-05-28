Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Down 73.3% in May

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the April 29th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,692,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBQU opened at $0.00 on Friday. Ubiquitech Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
