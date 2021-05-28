UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €83.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €79.08 ($93.03).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €40.22 ($47.32) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

