UBS Group Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $340.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIDU. OTR Global raised Baidu to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $294.33.

BIDU opened at $194.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.39. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at $22,835,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 949.0% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 289,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,978,000 after buying an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

