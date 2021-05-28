UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

