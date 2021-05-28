UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on UBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $16.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $15.12. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in UBS Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

