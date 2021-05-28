UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter worth about $83,362,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after acquiring an additional 957,452 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in UGI by 41.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,233,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,580,000 after acquiring an additional 363,779 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

