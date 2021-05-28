UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $83.54 on Monday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81.

In other news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.