Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.
NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.62. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
