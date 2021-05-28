Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $330.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.62. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $2.35. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

