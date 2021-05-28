Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $351.72 and last traded at $349.26, with a volume of 23272 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $328.36.

The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.08.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,211.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

