UMA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.96 Million (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. UMA has a market cap of $830.22 million and approximately $25.96 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UMA has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $13.67 or 0.00037609 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00079166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $329.67 or 0.00907159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.92 or 0.09212503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00091502 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,677,391 coins and its circulating supply is 60,744,739 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

